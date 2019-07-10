I Make $117K As A Tech Product Manager & I'm Still Searching For My Passion

"I would tell myself to be more open-minded in college and explore other paths, rather than the business/economics path that was the easy option. I might have found something so cool that I fell in love with...or maybe not, but at least I would know what is out there. I would also tell my younger self that it is okay to have an opinion and voice it, and that just because someone is older or higher up the ranks than you, it does not mean they are always right or always have the answers."