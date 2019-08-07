"Second: Have confidence in negotiations. If you display the 'Sorry, I don't want to seem greedy' mentality — they got you. Have confidence, not cockiness — there is a difference, and it's a fine line. Third: To understand your worth (from the perspective of a business, because you are priceless, let's be honest), start with researching the national benchmark for the job title, then dig a little deeper in the region you're being interviewed in to see the average pay for the position. We all know that most employers use this knowledge to establish the range. The less experience you have in the role, the lower they'll hit you in the pay range. Speak to your talents with humility and give them concrete reasons (demonstrated examples) on why you deserve to be at the middle or higher end. By law, employers are supposed to give the range, so you'll know where the low is versus the high for the job. If you have experience plus a master's, go for the higher end, but IMO it's wise to leave room for growth. Lastly: Don't forget that your benefits are also likely negotiable, like the number of PTO days, bonus, etc. Get the most out of the entire package — don't just focus on the hourly wage."