I Make $93,500 As A Customer Relationship Marketing Manager & I’ve Doubled My Salary In 4 Years

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions, and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least eight years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here.
Previously, we talked to a behavioral health consultant in Houston, TX, a legal assistant in Austin, TX , and a tax advisory specialist in Buffalo, NY.
Age: 30
Current Location: Long Beach, CA
Current Industry & Title: Customer Relationship Marketing Manager
Starting Salary: $25,000 in 2012
Current Salary: $93,500
Number Of Years Employed: 10
Biggest Salary Jump: $15,000 in 2017 (from copywriter to senior copywriter)
Biggest Salary Drop: Has not dropped.
Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "I recently got a new job at the same company, and because I was already internal, they decided not to give me a raise and kept it as more of a lateral move than a promotion. I wish I had done the research and pushed harder for an increase—and knew better how to prove the value of my new role and argue for why it deserves more."
Best Salary-Related Advice: "Always stand up for yourself and what you are worth. And do not directly associate more money with more power or a happier work life."
