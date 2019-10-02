I Make $75,000 As A Behavioral Health Consultant — & I’m Finally In A Job I Love

Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "Not negotiating for my first job. I moved from Florida to Texas on a whim after grad school and was pretty desperate for a job in my field. I had been doing phone interviews and bombing, so when I finally landed a job (side note: I actually showed up one hour late for the interview because I was super lost; I had driven from Florida to Texas for a face-to-face interview), I jumped at the first salary they offered without asking for anything. It was a government job, so once I was in the position, I was able to look up other people's salaries in the same role and same experience level, and of course I found out that I could have asked for $5-$7K more. Lesson learned."