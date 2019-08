Whitney Port: How I Balance My Career & Family

In my attempts to find some semblance of balance, I’ve learned to organize my life in a way that makes space for what’s important. Admittedly, I’m not a successful juggler every single day, but I’m working on it. Mornings and evenings are family time. Period. We have a no-phone rule after 7 p.m., and I’m learning to say “no” to work opportunities that will upset the delicate equilibrium I’m working to achieve. I’m also trying to let myself off the hook at the times when I’m stretched too thin and our beloved nanny is caring for my son more than I am. I remind myself: building relationships with people other than his parents will help Sonny grow into a more well-rounded, independent person. I can’t always be there, and I’m grateful that there are so many wonderful people and programs that provide options to working parents.