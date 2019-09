Whitney Port: How To Keep Love & Sex Alive After Having A Baby

There seems to be a negative stigma around scheduling sex after you have kids, but a little planning never hurt anyone. Honestly, resisting the urge to plan because it doesn’t feel spontaneous probably robs couples of more sex than it gives them. Since having Sonny, nap time for him has become couple time for us. Mornings are all about the baby, and we usually just want to chill and unwind at night, so we fit it in when it works. It’s not like we have “SEX” typed into our calendars, but when you’re busy people, you have to find time to do what you want to do. We know when our windows are, and we take them. It’s as simple as that. It’s not strict. It’s not mandatory. It’s something we do for each other because we both want to stay close in that way.