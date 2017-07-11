Why This Dad's Creative Date Night Idea Is Going Viral

When you become new parents, it can be hard to make time for a date night with your partner. Between the excitement of bringing a child into the world, the exhaustion that comes with parenting a newborn, and the often-difficult process of finding a babysitter that you're comfortable with, date night can understandably fall by the wayside.
But it's still important to make time for your significant other — and that's why one new dad came up with a creative idea for a date night with his partner that doesn't require a babysitter.
In a video posted to the LADBible Facebook page that has now gone viral, a dad can be seen taking his partner's grievances to heart after she notes that the two of them hadn't been out in so long.
Though the dad initially suggested ordering take-out (to his partner's dismay), he concedes to having a legitimate date night, telling his partner to get her hair done the next night and come back to the house at around 8 p.m. so that he could take her out.
When she came home and realized there was no babysitter, she was obviously disappointed — until she realized that he had brought "date night" to their home for her.
After putting their son to sleep, he rented and set up an inflatable pub in their backyard, complete with drinks, snacks, and even a baby monitor screen in case they needed to keep an eye on their child.
"Best of both words: date night and we don't have to pay for a sitter," he can be heard telling her in the video.
It may not have technically been a "night out," but as you can see, his partner was pretty pleased with the effort.
