This Is The Age When Women Feel Their Sexiest

Good news for women in their 30s — and for those who are approaching their third decade, too. A new survey conducted by U.K. retailer House of Fraser found that women reach peak confidence during their mid-30s, with 34 being the age at which they feel the sexiest.According to the Daily Mail , the survey polled 2,000 British women about what makes them feel sexy. Of the women in their 30s, 64% said they feel sexier now because they've become "more confident with age," while 34% said they were in "better relationships" now, which made them feel sexier. Of 30-year-old respondents, 26% said they feel "more confident in the bedroom" at this age as well. One in 10 even said their sex drive has increased since entering their 30s.Overall, 52% of women of all ages reported feeling sexy some of the time. The survey results were similar to our own findings , in that only 3% of women said they always feel sexy.In perhaps our favorite result from the survey, an overwhelming majority of women agreed on what "sexy" actually means: 75% said feeling sexy had more to do with how you feel about your life than your looks. Now that's a definition we can get behind.