Whitney Port: How My Friendships Changed After Having a Baby

We’re social beings, and it’s important to make real, meaningful time for our friends. Timmy and I try to make plans with friends once or twice a week, whether that’s going out to dinner on a night our nanny can stay late, inviting people over for bagels on a Sunday morning, or having a monthly BBQ where a bunch of us can get together. I also find myself most drawn to people who are willing to work into my mom world, like coming over to catch up and watch The Bachelor while Sonny naps or dropping by for a glass of wine after he’s asleep. I try be conscious about people I haven’t seen recently and suggest plans that are easy for everyone (translation: hosting at our house). Because the fact is, people want to see Sonny and be invited over, and that’s often easiest for our family too. Plus, even though I love dressing up, I’m not one to turn away an opportunity to stay in my sweats these days. Guess that’s just the mom in me.