With Lauren Conrad not likely to return, one of these women will need to succeed her as the lead of the show. it seems that either Barton or Pratt could step up but, more importantly, considering that the show is all about the drama, who will be the new frenemy? Barton, Pratt, and Patridge all look like any of their drama could be quickly sorted out over coffee. Sorry Heidi Pratt, guess you’re it...again.