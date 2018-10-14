Many have speculated over the years as to whether one of our favorite aughties reality shows, The Hills, was real or fake, but trust us when we say our excitement for the reboot is very real.
While we might be counting down the days until the 2019 premiere by binge-watching old episodes, the stars of The Hills: New Beginnings are passing the time by sharing photos with fans on Instagram. Original and current cast member Stephanie Pratt, little sister to Spencer, posted a selfie with co-stars Mischa Barton and Audrina Patridge. Pratt and Patridge starred on the original run of the show; Barton, however, starred in our other favorite show of the time, The O.C., which was essentially the scripted version of The Hills. That makes her a perfect fit for the reboot...right?
Advertisement
“Hanging out in #TheHills,” Pratt captioned the photo. One look at this photo and we are taken right back to the days when we browsed PacSun and Hollister at the mall with friends before buying matching earrings at Claire’s and stopping for Jamba Juice. Cue The O.C. theme song mashed up with The Hills theme song?
With Lauren Conrad not likely to return, one of these women will need to succeed her as the lead of the show. it seems that either Barton or Pratt could step up but, more importantly, considering that the show is all about the drama, who will be the new frenemy? Barton, Pratt, and Patridge all look like any of their drama could be quickly sorted out over coffee. Sorry Heidi Pratt, guess you’re it...again.
Many of the original cast members are joining the reboot, now with partners and children. Clearly, the time has flown by, but our love of the show has not. Not much has been revealed about the return of the show (though the sneak peek looked pretty dramatic!) but as long as Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” plays, we’ll be watching.
Advertisement