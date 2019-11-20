I Started Out As A Waitress & Now Make $110,500+ As A Restaurant Tech Sales Manager

Age: 33

Current Location: San Francisco

Current Industry & Title: Restaurant Tech Sales, Regional Sales Manager

Starting Salary: $70,000 as a waitress

Current Salary: $110,500 + $40,000 variable (commission)

Number Of Years Employed: 11

Biggest Salary Jump: $38,000 (from $62,000 + $40,000 variable to $80,000 + $60,000 variable in 2016)

Biggest Salary Drop: I haven't had a large salary drop, but when I moved companies, the new company was doing so poorly that I wasn't making commission, meaning that although my overall package was higher, without commission, I netted the same.



Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "In the hiring process for my current role, I ended up getting an offer that was above the original cap they had been telling me, and I did not push for more, although I'm sure I could have gotten it."

Best Salary-Related Advice: "Don't be afraid to leave a company with a big name when you know they aren't paying you what you are worth. Tech companies in particular love to lean on equity and their big name brand as a reason for why they don't need to pay fairly, but really you're just setting yourself back in the long term by not knowing what you should be getting paid. Do research and find a place where they will pay for your skills — they exist!"