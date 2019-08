We Asked People Who Work From Home The Questions You Are Too Embarrassed To Ask

The number of Americans who work from home is on the rise – but it's still far, far from the norm. Which is why these non-office workers can hold so much allure for the rest of us. Are they productivity machines, who get to do laundry while they work, or are they lonely recluses, missing human interaction and never donning a bra? The answer is sometimes both at the same time. But, like with all jobs, there are ups and downs and highs and lows. Just like no two people or companies are the same, no two workers will have the same work-from-home experience. But if you’ve ever daydreamed of ditching your commuting flats and work tote for good, you’re not alone. We asked people who are making things work without ever setting foot into an office. Read on- it may make you feel grateful for your cube mate, or be the push you need to start applying to the remote gig of your dreams.