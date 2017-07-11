You can watch movies without leaving home, buy groceries without leaving home, and, increasingly, get paid without leaving home, too.
According to FlexJobs' 2017 State of Telecommuting in the U.S. Employee Workforce report, the number of people telecommuting in the United States increased 115% between 2005 and 2015. Part of that is attributed to developments in technology, which have made it "easy to work wherever and whenever," but FlexJobs also credits workers themselves for pushing the trend.
"Across every age group, what they want — and increasingly demand — is the flexibility to work how, when, and where they want," they wrote.
If you think that working from home is just for writers and solopreneurs, think again. More and more big businesses are offering work-from-home options, and over time, you could make upwards of six figures in some of these telecommuting positions, making certain jobs even more of a dream for those who love to work from home. In fact, FlexJobs' list of 10 work-from-home jobs that pay $100,000 or more presents some spiffy options.
"Not so surprisingly, most of these are higher-level jobs that require at least some experience, education, and/or training," says Brie Reynolds, the senior career specialist at FlexJobs. "Though it may seem like it would be difficult for people in some of these roles to work remotely — especially sales director or account executive — the reality is, as long as you have a laptop, phone, and Wi-Fi — along with the right set of skills and attitude — you can successfully do your job from anywhere."
She advises that anyone interested in these careers not lead with the "I'm dying to work from home" angle. Because many of these positions are specialized, hiring managers will want to make sure that applicants aren't winging it in between Netflix binges, especially with so little face time.
"Yes, there are tons of benefits of working remotely, but freedom to do whatever you want all day is certainly not one of them," Reynolds says. "To be a successful remote employee, especially one in a high-level role, you need to be able to strike the right balance between your professional and personal life, which can be difficult when your home and your office are one in the same. But if you come up with a plan or a schedule, and some rules and boundaries, you should have no trouble thriving."
Read on for more information from FlexJobs' about this high-paying telecommuting jobs.