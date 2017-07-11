10 Work-From-Home Jobs That Pay $100,000 Or More

"Yes, there are tons of benefits of working remotely, but freedom to do whatever you want all day is certainly not one of them," Reynolds says. "To be a successful remote employee, especially one in a high-level role, you need to be able to strike the right balance between your professional and personal life, which can be difficult when your home and your office are one in the same. But if you come up with a plan or a schedule, and some rules and boundaries, you should have no trouble thriving."