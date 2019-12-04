I Make $137,500 As A Healthcare Consultant — & I Got A $29K Raise By Switching Jobs

Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "My soon-to-be boss for my first consulting job gave me a $20,000 range in salary for the position. When HR asked my salary requirement, I gave her the median number in the range because I was afraid to ask for the top amount. That fear cost me $10K initially, and resulted in a compounded lower salary for the next decade."

Best Salary-Related Advice: "Know your worth and don't be afraid to ask for what you need when negotiating salary (more money, more PTO, etc.)."