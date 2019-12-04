I Make $137,500 As A Healthcare Consultant — & I Got A $29K Raise By Switching Jobs

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions, and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least eight years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here.
Previously, we talked to a human resources founder/CEO in New York City, a behavioral health consultant in Houston, TX, and a social worker in Raleigh, NC.
Age: 39
Current Location: Atlanta, GA
Current Industry & Title: Healthcare Consulting, Senior Associate
Starting Salary: $24,000 (2003, post-undergrad), $45,000 (2007, post–grad school)
Current Salary: $137,500
Number Of Years Employed: 14
Biggest Salary Jump: $29,000 (from $96,000 to $125,000 in 2017)
Biggest Salary Drop: $20,000 ($32,000 to $12,000 in 2005 — I went from a full-time job to a part-time research job in grad school.)
Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "My soon-to-be boss for my first consulting job gave me a $20,000 range in salary for the position. When HR asked my salary requirement, I gave her the median number in the range because I was afraid to ask for the top amount. That fear cost me $10K initially, and resulted in a compounded lower salary for the next decade."
Best Salary-Related Advice: "Know your worth and don't be afraid to ask for what you need when negotiating salary (more money, more PTO, etc.)."
