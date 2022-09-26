Tyler Perry Makes A Pivot With A Jazzman’s Blues — But Does He Make A Point?

Many long years pass, but Bayou has never forgotten his promise to marry LeeAnne, the unread (and unanswered) love letters that he wrote to her and his permanent status as a bachelor are proof of his undying love. And, as it turns out, LeeAnne feels the same way. Her situation is a bit more complicated, however. Not only did she marry a powerful white man while she was away, but she did so under the guise of her new identity as a white woman, an infraction that could result in her death if she’s found out. Things get trickier when Bayou and LeeAnne cross paths once again in a new town, and sparks continue to fly between them to the displeasure of their respective families. Their dogged pursuit of each other in spite of their circumstances, like all Shakespearean stories, leads to a tragic end; in a twist of cruel fate, after being accosted by LeeAnne’s husband and a mob of angry white men, Bayou’s lifeless body is found lynched near the same tree where he and LeeAnne fell in love.