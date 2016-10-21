This formula dominates Perry’s story lines to the point that, after seeing three of his films in a row, I fell asleep. And not just nap sleep, but “my bag of gummy bears fell on the floor and I’ve missed multiple phone calls” sleep.



What I Learned: The Women

In Perry’s world — or the Perryverse — a woman’s happiness revolves around her ability to acquire a man and maintain a relationship without any missteps. She must cook for him, dance with him, and love him without question. This is typically in spite of her past hardships and traumatic experiences. Like, for example, suffering silently as a victim of physical abuse at the hands of guys like Charles above. Or, as demonstrated by Julia (Gabrielle Union) in Daddy’s Little Girls (2007), it seems successful, career-oriented women can only prosper when men like Monty (Idris Elba) are present and able to engage in awkward, ham-handed dialogue (see below). Businesswomen need strapping, wholesome lads in grimy pickup trucks to set us along a righteous path. Without this man — who is also often from “the other side of the tracks,” so to speak — we are lost souls. We are bitter, petulant shells of our former selves floating aimlessly through the Perryverse. Though, oddly enough, I was still entertained watching this play out.