Black Hollywood’s Friends Reading Was Cool, But Living Single Was Literally Right There

The event was undoubtedly a fun time — Cynthia Erivo put some needed seasoning on that otherwise ashy theme song , Brown was especially in good form as neurotic Ross — and I’m positive that there are Black Friends stans who were absolutely living on that Zoom call. But gathering a group of Black actors to read the script of one of the whitest shows in TV history seems a little weird, especially when the blickety-Black series that undoubtedly inspired it is literally right there.