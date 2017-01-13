Queen Latifah has redeemed herself from the 27-piece hairdo she sports on Wednesday night's Star. During Latifah’s appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, a caller asked the question all Black '80s babies want to know: Is Living Single joining the gaggle of other shows from yesteryear being revived? The answer is yes. “Funny you should ask,” Latifah responded. “We’re actually working on it.” From the sound of things, the reboot isn’t set in stone. “It’s not there yet. But hopefully we can get it happening.” But Latifah is on board, and that is enough for me to get the theme song stuck in my head and send a mass text about it to all of my friends.



Living Single was a hugely popular Black sitcom on Fox in the '90s, chronicling the lives of six friends in their 20s living in Brooklyn. If this sounds like another popular '90s sitcom, that's no coincidence. During the WWHL segment, there was some necessary shade to Friends, which completely ripped off Living Single for its premise. Jason Sudeikis, who was also a guest on the show, interjected, “I thought Friends was the reboot?” much to the delight of Latifah. She spoke very candidly about the NBC executive who explicitly stated that he wanted to make a show like Living Single for his network. The result was a very whitewashed Friends. "We knew we had already been doing this," she told Cohen. Get into this early-'90s tea.