Black Hollywood’s Friends Reading Was Cool, But Living Single Was Literally Right There

Living Single is a staple of Black culture, and Friends is a show that low-key took its concept and whitewashed it. Of course there's a point being made by a table read of the latter featuring an all-Black cast — the plot still works even if you sprinkle some diversity in, Hollywood — but wouldn't the stronger point be to highlight the show that inspired Friends in the first place? Like, we did it first, and we kind of did it better?