“I approached it the way I would approach a love scene. You have to tell a story. It can’t just be two people simulating sex — that’s boring. It’s the same thing with a fight. If it doesn’t have a story to it, if it’s not character-driven, there’s no stakes and it’s just two people hitting each other over and over. I approached each action sequence as, What is the story that I’m telling? How is it furthering the story? What is it saying about the character? And then in having that, it’s working with my incredible stunt team, in designing the fights and being able to tell that story. Like, the kill floor — the story of that was really the story of their fighting styles; their archaic weapons against modern weaponry. How can we believably show the Old Guard defeating 16 mercenaries with machine guns, when they’ve [only] got axes and swords? It was going back to the truth that the Old Guard, in fighting for so long, used to fight face-to-face, hand-to-hand, and can kill face-to-face or hand-to-hand, whereas modern soldiers learn on the gun; they’re shooting and killing from far away. So, it was that moment of hesitancy that allowed the Old Guard to defeat them.