Obviously, the world has changed. The COVID-19 pandemic has put the summer blockbuster season in jeopardy, as it has so many other aspects of daily life that we formerly took for granted (especially our health). Countless cinemas have shut down indefinitely, while s tudios are pushing their release dates towards the autumn . At this point, it all hinges on Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which is fighting to hold on to its July 17 release date Streaming services are stepping in to fill the emerging gap. Over the last few weeks, Netflix has unveiled a lineup of original films that feels designed to scratch that summer blockbuster itch. Among the titles on offer: an Issa Rae rom-com , Spike Lee’s latest war epic, an action thriller directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood starring Charlize Theron, and a Will Ferrell musical parody. All of them feel like movies you would have raced to see in cinemas; now you can catch them from the safety of your home. It won’t be quite the same — but what really is these days?