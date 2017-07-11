LL Cool J Tweeted His Support After Video Of Maia Campbell Asking For Drugs Went Viral

After a video of In The House co-star Maia Campbell appearing to ask for drugs went viral, LL Cool J is speaking out on Twitter. The actor starred on the sitcom with Campbell for its five season run from 1995 to 1999, and now hosts Lip Sync Battle with Chrissy Teigen.
After the viral video, which was posted July 8 and shows Campbell purportedly asking for drugs while wearing nothing but her underwear, LL Cool J took to Instagram in a now-deleted post to ask if anyone had her contact information, according to People.
He also took to Twitter to address the video, specifically the man who was filming the video, with these words:
"Instead of pulling out your phone and filming someone who’s obviously having trouble. Maybe lend a helping hand? A kind word? @MaiaCampbell."
Seemingly in response, Campbell appeared in another video.
"I don't need help," she says in the clip, which was posted on Instagram. "I just need a benefit concert for mental health." She insists that she's "doing good."
When the person filming the video asks how LL Cool J can get in touch with her, she's quick to dismiss it.
"Don’t call me, I’ll call you."
When pressed, however, she gave an email, and also said that he can reach her through her mom, saying he has her mom's number.
On Monday night, LL Cool J tweeted, "You can’t help someone who doesn’t want your help."
According to People, Campbell has previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and in 2012 said she was two years sober. If she is again going through a tough time, let's hope she gets the help she needs.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
