Kim Kardashian Is Mad People Think There Are Lines Of Cocaine In Her Selfie

Yesterday, seated in her Calabasas kitchen, Kim Kardashian grabbed her iPhone 7 and opened up Snapchat. She then chose the flower crown filter, pouted her lips, and pressed record. The reality star/designer/makeup mogul/mom then shared a few promotional Snapchats with her followers, talking about the upcoming products hitting her online children's apparel store, Kids Supply. (They include Yeezys with Sharpie marks all over them, a distressed jean jacket, a velvet bikini, and furry leopard slides — all for kids.)
After viewing the Snapchat videos, parents learned that they can soon dress their children like North and Saint West (something I wish I could do daily). Millennials learned that the flower crown filter is still cool. And, thanks to one sassy Twitter user, we all learned that Kim Kardashian does not have lines of cocaine laid out on her kitchen counters. Yup — upon watching the videos, some people thought that Kardashian was flashing shots of coke laid out behind her.
In the photo below, one can spot a bit of powder seen on the corner of her countertops, which does indeed look sus. But do you really think Kardashian is in her home, with coke out, Snapchatting millions of people? I mean, get a grip. Of course not.
Having heard the accusation, Kardashian addressed the false claim head on. Twitter user Doirs19 screenshotted Kardashian with a snippet of the mysterious white powder clearly seen in the background. They wrote, "Ohhhhh @KimKardashian caught out with cocaine .. durtayyyy." Upon seeing it (the Kardashians really do read their Mentions, y'all), she wrote: "I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop."
Within minutes of her response, the original tweet has disappeared along with the user's account. It's safe to assume that they were immediately trolled for accusing Kardashian of having drugs in her Snapchat. Kardashian's clarification, however, is still live. She could just delete her tweet too, but she is clearly trying to make a point. Or maybe Kardashian knew that this story would be picked up by media outlets, and she just wanted to get "cocaine" on E! like Emma Stone.
I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017
This is not the first time that their social media followers have accused the Kardashian-Jenners of being on or around drugs during their Snapchats. Once people thought Kylie Jenner was videoing herself having the munchies saying "I'm high as fuck." Another time, people thought that Kendall Jenner shared a picture of herself with a small baggy that looked similar to ones that oftentimes contain drugs.
Moral of the story: be careful what you post.
