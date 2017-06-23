Is Lana Del Rey Really Selling A Necklace With A Snuff Spoon?

I probably need this Lana coke spoon pendant necklace right? ? Oh Lana... —https://t.co/zlRyqAXSY9 (via @lanadelrey)— Steven Ⓜ️ (@BeardedSteven) February 13, 2017
I want the Lana Del Rey heart lockit necklace with the coke spoon but i don't do coke so maybe i could use it for fun dip— Lexi? (@motherlexi) March 4, 2017
I just bought the gold Lana Del Rey coke necklace and I don't know if I'm embarrassed or proud— jade (@BuffaIo66) May 27, 2017
my card got rejected whilst trying to buy the lana del rey coke becklace bc my bank thought it was fraud lmao— mel (@reultan) June 23, 2017
lana del rey is overdoing this whole "i snort coke everyday" thing like girl we heard you the first time and we don't care anymore pic.twitter.com/4dJaIbOeyG— harry i love you (@ewersavior) June 23, 2017
Wow... why are people really out here doing coke like there's not so many health repercussions which include death ?— q ?️? (@enfantdeluna) June 23, 2017
Is this a joke? This is so irresponsible. She can do whatever she wants but I'm thinking about the messaging this sends to young people..— Castrate All Rapists (@ineedhelplovem) June 23, 2017