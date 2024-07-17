Martin (And Every Other Beloved 90s TV Show) Doesn’t Need A Reboot

The changes in the show's format are also contributing factors to its success. Bel-Air is a one-hour drama series instead of a 20-minute comedy. The show's duration, alongside its genre shift, makes it possible for the series to tackle serious social topics (sexuality, mental health, and drug abuse, to name a few) in a way that its predecessor couldn't fit into its small window of airtime. The creators of Bel-Air discovered a way to honor the original series, carve its own lane, and generate success in the process. But, when compared to other instances, the victory of Bel-Air is an outlier. Because there is a slim chance for revivals and reboots to achieve success, it calls into question if nostalgia (or a quick cash grab) is worth potentially damaging the reputation of a legacy show. Since the Martin prequel is billed as a drama, it seems like they want to piggyback off of Bel-Air’s success and try the same formula. But lightning rarely strikes twice, and Bel-Air already perfected the silly comedy to serious update pipeline. If Martin fails at doing the same, it will be ridiculed for being an unnecessary update and for copying Bel-Air. No one needs this.