The Best Podcasts For Deep Dives Into Cults, From Notorious To Obscure

Not long after watching Wild Wild Country on Netflix, I took a journey into an allegedly cult-like organization I hadn't known existed. Instead of documentary form, though, this journey was facilitated via podcast. So, while I was putting on makeup in the morning, I was also listening to charismatic leader Teal Swan describe how she stays in touch with followers. While I was walking to the train, I was also listening to people who lived with Swan in a spiritual center in Costa Rica. Thanks to The Gateway podcast, my daily life was sprinkled with a shimmer of the extreme.
The Gateway is hardly the only podcast that delivers an embellished, investigative analysis of a cult. The genre of cult podcasts is well its way to becoming a thing. So, we've rounded up the best podcast series or podcast episodes about cults and extreme religious organizations. Give these a listen.
Let's Talk About Sects
Each episode of this cleverly named, meticulously researched podcast looks at a different religious extremist sect, from the Branch Davidians to Koreshan Unity. Host Sarah Steel also provides her bibliography for each hour-long episode, providing a rabbit hole for further research.
You Must Remember Manson
In each season of her extraordinary podcast You Must Remember This, host Karina Longworth retells old Hollywood legends or brings new stories to the forefront entirely. She devoted an entire season to exploring Charles Manson's cult and its grisly murders in the Hollywood Hills. The season was branded as You Must Remember Manson. With multiple movies about Manson in the works, use this meticulously researched podcast as your primer.
Last Podcast On the Left
Last Podcast on the Left isn't exclusively a podcast about cults. Each episode of the creepy show looks at some sliver of the strange or supernatural, from UFO sightings to ghost encounters. Naturally, the hosts have devoted many episodes to cults, including an episode on Heaven's Gate, a series on Children of God, and a series on Jonestown. In terms of sheer breadth, Last Podcast On the Left can't be beat.
Transmissions From Jonestown
On November 18, 1978, what is considered the largest mass suicide in modern history took place. Jim Jones and his Peoples Temple members took their own lives in their South American settlement. Transmissions From Jonestown is the definitive aural history of the Peoples Temple.
The Gateway
Some YouTubers have amassed a following through unboxing videos, others through makeup tutorials. Teal Swan, the controversial figure at the center of this podcast, draws followers with her hypnotic videos about mental health. Some devotees have even moved out to her spiritual center in Costa Rica. This fascinating deep dive looks at the facilitation of the internet in the creation of cult-like groups.
Dear Franklin Jones
Until he was an adult, Jonathan L. Hirsch didn't realize how strange his upbringing was. To him, Franklin Jones was just the man his parents looked to for spiritual guidance. But to the outside world, Franklin Jones was a cult leader. Each episode is a first-person trek through Hirsch's own past, and the (possible) cult's past.
Heaven's Gate
In 1997, 39 people took their own lives in a house in California. They were wearing the same outfit, had the same haircut, and uniformly believed their spirits would ascend to a UFO that would take them to the Kingdom of Heaven. This in-depth podcast features interviews from former members of the Heaven's Gate cult, as well as grieving family members who lost their loved ones.
Cults
If you've already seen every cult documentary on Netflix, then Cults is the podcast you need. The co-hosts of Cults delve into groups you probably didn't even know existed, like the Order of the Solar Temple or the Narcosatanists. After listening to the show, you'll realize how many more Netflix documentaries we really need.
Cults of Our Lives
While Cults of Our Lives has officially ended, the podcast has a backlog of lively conversations about intense subjects. The final episode looks into a "millennial" cult called the Church of Wells.
