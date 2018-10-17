There is an old saying that goes: What is bad for life is good for the Law and Order: SVU writers' room. The hellscape that has been 2018 has provided the now 20-year-old television franchise with plenty of fodder to rip from the headlines and now we have an episode taking on the infamous sex cult, NXIVM.
Not familiar with NXIVM (pronounced nexium)? The group bills itself as a "self-empowerment group," but this year charges were brought against founder Keith Raniere and member Allison Mack (who you might recognize from her role in Smallville). The two are accused of operating a cult and pyramid scheme in which members (almost all women) are brainwashed, branded, and sexually assaulted.
Advertisement
In an article for the New York Times one survivor described the process of being branded saying, “I wept the whole time. I disassociated out of my body.”
In a clip from Wednesday's episode of SVU, Detectives Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) arrive at a tony New York City apartment to question the charismatic leader of the "Accredo" group after a member is found murdered. Detective Carisi is clearly not amused by the man's antics, but is it possible that newly pregnant Detective Rollins might be a little intrigued?
Law & Order: SVU's "Accredo" airs October 18 on NBC.
Advertisement