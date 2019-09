NXIVM Founder Hit With Child Pornography Charges

In the latest charges, according to NBC News , Raniere had a relationship with two underage girls. Federal prosecutors found photos of one of the girls, a 15-year-old, "constituting child pornography" as well as electronic communication between the two that states she was underage, according to court papers. His lawyer disputed the charges, arguing that they were brought up in the "eleventh hour" ahead of Raniere’s trial, which is scheduled for next month