"It is saying that this is what our country is turning into, whereas dressing up like a cult member isn’t the same thing," she says. "It is not making a political point, it’s humiliating. They weren’t 'cool.' Again, the ones who were involved [in Wild Wild Country] were victims of actually a very abusive cult. There was a lot of sexual abuse, and when it got to the more violent stuff in Oregon, it didn’t really matter what they were dressed like. It sort of has 2 elements: 1. We don’t want to make fun of victimized people. 2. We don’t want to aggrandize groups that are harmful."