Two Netflix Cult Favorites Won Their First Emmys

As a little appe-teaser for the Emmys next week, the Creative Arts Emmys went down on Sunday night and gave some serious love to our favorite binge-watches of 2018. Most notably, Black actors totally swept the guest actors categories, with Tiffany Haddish, Ron Cephas Jones, Samira Wiley, and Katt Williams taking home all four trophies. But then Netflix also got some love, with stand-outs Queer Eye and Wild Wild Country earning awards of their own.
Queer Eye, the first two seasons of which captured the hearts of avocado lovers and beyond, received best casting for a reality program, picture editing for a structured or competition reality program, and structured reality program.
Congrats to the @QueerEye family on 3 Emmys!!! Love and inclusion takes front stage ❤️❤️❤️— Antoni Porowski (@antoni) September 10, 2018
As for the cult documentary that took over everyone's screens (and wardrobes), the Duplass brothers received the award for best documentary or non-fiction series for Wild Wild Country.
WILD WILD COUNTRY!!!!!!!!!!#Emmys! pic.twitter.com/hp22EOJ1yq— Jay Duplass (@jayduplass) September 10, 2018
Netflix did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment, but let's hope this means more happy tears and cult madness in our future.
