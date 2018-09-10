Family member Dianne Lake recalled feeling an almost supernatural connection to Manson upon their first encounter. Unbeknownst to her, before the teenager even met Manson, her own parents, members of another commune, had asked him to look out for her. “My mother had given him a picture because they were going to be going to San Francisco, and that was the last place she knew I was,” Lake explained. “So, when I walked in the door he already knew me. And I knew nothing about that, so I was totally entranced with the fact that they loved and adored me and had been looking for me. They pulled me in mostly because I found a place that I felt like I was wanted and belonged.”