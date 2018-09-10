It is my honor to play Sharon Tate in our next film TATE. This movie will only celebrate her life. We will not violate her or exploit her death. For too long this beautiful woman made of light has had to endure tragedy. It is time to take away the microphone from the maniac. It's her time. Thank you Debra Tate for joining us in sharing your sister's life. I know, with you as our producing partner- we will do right. I love you. And to my husband- who stands with me, everyday, striving to bring female forward stories to the screen. I love you. Simply, you are the greatest. xx
One formula for enduring fame seems to be beautiful women who die from violence while they are still young...It would be hard for anyone to compete with [Sharon Tate’s] beauty and her backstory.