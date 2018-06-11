In 2004, filmmaker Jean-Xavier de Lestrade released the first part of his docu-series The Staircase. The episodes dive into the story of Michael Peterson, a novelist accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen Peterson, after she was found dead at the bottom of the stairs. Was it truly an accident, or was Peterson covering up a horrific crime by claiming it as such?
Today, we have more than just the original Staircase to unpack. In 2012, De Lestrade released a two-part follow-up, Staircase II: Last Chance, and in 2018, Netflix unveiled three new chapters of the chilling story.
Clearly, Peterson's story holds a great deal of fascination. But it's not just Peterson's story. The documentary also introduces us to his blended family. While many people in Peterson's family believe him to be innocent, some feel that the fact Peterson is a free man today is a grave injustice. Click through to read about the branches on Peterson's family tree.
Caitlin Atwater
Atwater is Kathleen's biological daughter from Kathleen's first marriage to Fred Atwater. When she learned that her mother was to marry Michael, she was thrilled, as she was already friends with Martha and Margaret, Peterson's daughters. According to Atwater's interview with Dateline, there was no trouble that she could see in Peterson and Kathleen's relationship.
"My parents Michael and Kathleen had the most loving relationship ever," Atwater told the outlet. "They were the most ideal parents."
After Atwater saw her mother Kathleen's autopsy photos, however, she became convinced that her stepfather did, in fact, murder Kathleen. (Michael Peterson maintains that he is innocent of the crime.) After Atwater called her siblings and explained her position, they stopped speaking.
According to Atwater's interview with Dateline, she did not believe Peterson when he said that Kathleen knew about his bisexuality and was open with him seeking sex outside of marriage.
"I genuinely cannot believe that she could know anything about that. I know — from every value that she’s taught me... from the way that I was raised, that’s not something that she would have been willing to accept," she told the outlet.
Per AP News, in 2007, Atwater reached a $25 million wrongful death settlement with Peterson. In February of 2017, Peterson submitted an Alford plea (meaning he did not admit guilt, but acknowledged the state had sufficient evidence to convict) to the reduced charge of manslaughter. He was freed from prison but reportedly claims not to have money to pay Atwater.
According to Indy Week, Atwater now lives a private life, and resides in Virginia. She is married, though she told Indy Week she does not want her married name revealed. The News & Observer reports that she is now the mother of twins.
Clayton Peterson
Clayton is one of Peterson's two sons from Peterson's first marriage to Patricia Sue Peterson. He appears often in The Staircase in which he supports his father's innocence. He continues to do so to this day. According to an article in The News & Observer from 2017, Clayton lives in Maryland and has two children.
Todd Peterson
Like his brother Clayton, Todd is the biological son of Patricia Sue Peterson and Michael Peterson. He, too, appeared in The Staircase as a staunch supporter of his father.
According to Diane Fanning's book, Written in Blood: A True Story of Murder and A Deadly 16-Year Old Secret That Tore a Family Apart, Todd reportedly told police officers that he believes his stepmother's death to be an alcohol-related accident.
"They both drink heavily," Todd was reportedly quoted in the book, per Romper. "If you want my opinion, they were probably shit-faced and she fell."
According to The News & Observer, Todd now lives in Tennessee.
Margaret Ratliff
Margaret (left) is one of Peterson's adoptive daughters. Her biological mother, Elizabeth Ratliff, was a friend of Peterson's, who died in 1985. Like Kathleen, her body was found at the bottom of a staircase, which was a key piece of evidence against Peterson during the trial.
Like most of her siblings, Margaret believes firmly in her father's innocence. Per a 2017 report in The News & Observer, Margaret lives in California, though declined to share any other details about her private life with the publication.
According to IMDb, Margaret has worked as a production assistant on multiple projects, including 2013's Star Trek: Into Darkness. Cosmopolitan reports that she is now known by her married name, Margaret Blakemore.
Martha Ratliff
Martha is Margaret's biological sister. She, too, has stood by her father, though admitted during the latest installment of The Staircase that the trial gave her deep anxiety. According to The News & Observer, she now lives in Colorado.
