Episode 11 takes place in 2o14, and shows footage of Michael right after a judge allows him to be taken off of house arrest. He had been released from prison after 8 years, but was on year two of house arrest with an ankle monitor. Many said this type of house arrest was unprecedented and a judge agreed. In this episode we see David Rudolf, Michael's lawyer, who maintains his client's innocence to this day, too. Rudolf counsels Michael on a plea deal, and while Michael is willing to do anything to get this trial behind him, he says one thing that will remain true for the rest of the three episodes: “I cannot say I am guilty of killing Kathleen. I just cannot do that.”