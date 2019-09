Everything New In Netflix’s The Staircase

No, the very end of the series is really something to behold. Michael, drenched in sweat in a blue polo, is completely dragged by Kathleen's sister, Candace. Addressing the judge directly, just moments after Michael accepts the Alford plea (the word "guilty" still never leaving his lips), Candace has no trouble labelling her former brother-in-law an "adulterer" (he had relationships with men, and the defence believes the public knowledge of his bi-sexuality may have hurt his chances at a fair trial). She adds that he should be wearing a big "G" for "guilt" for the rest of his life. "Michael Peterson was correctly found guilty, and he is guilty here today," she tells him. Immediately after the judge asks if there is anything else (a stunned Rudolf says "No") and the court is dismissed. Michael is a free man. The last thing we see Michael do is queue up his favourite song via Alexa: " Everybody Knows" by Leonard Cohen