Halloween brings out the best parts of many people’s personalities. The holiday encourages us to get thoughtful, creative, and punny. But, once those creative Halloween juices start flowing, people sometimes settle on offensive, insensitive, or even racist costumes, all in the name of being cutting edge or topical. Do not let this be you.
Since television basically rules the world these days, it’s likely your favorite series might end up being your biggest pop cultural touchstone for the holiday. Unfortunately, some deeply problematic costume possibilities are lurking in these obsession-worthy shows. Let's not go there.
To keep you from becoming a viral sensation for the wrong reasons — like offending the entire internet with a TV-inspired costume you thought was totally appropriate — we found all the television characters you shouldn’t even consider touching this Halloween. Keep reading to find out who should stay on the screen and out of your BFF’s Halloween party.
