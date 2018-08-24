How Cults Make Money

Cults can't just survive on good feelings alone. After all, all organizations need a way to sustain themselves. So how do cults make money? Unsurprisingly, no two cults are exactly the same, though there are some persisting organizational structures prevalent throughout cults as a whole. Some cults subsist on donations from their followers, several institute membership fees, and others start businesses of their own. Frequently, it is a combination of some or all of these approaches.