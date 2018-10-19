Both Accredo and NXIVM make their money selling expensive courses and workshops. Raniere and Mack have been accused of operating the sale of these products as a pyramid scheme. As cult members advanced to new levels of “self realization,” their training took on a more sinister and dangerous aspect. Raniere and Mack established Master/Slave relationships in which the slave was at the whim of the master in every aspect of her life: sexuality, economics, even food choice. SVU recasts this relationship as Lord and Serf, but judging by the enormous room filled with mattresses that Detective Rollins finds on the Westchester manse, the idea is very much the same.