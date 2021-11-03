I’m A 27-Year-Old Virgin & I’m Finally Fine With It

My chastity wasn’t a choice, at least not in the traditional sense — not a decision determined by religion, nor my own wish to wait. The necessary elements just never aligned and by then, my faith that they ever would had waned. Without a sufficient explanation to "excuse" my lack of sexual experience, it had come to feel, certainly by my mid 20s, like a pointedly personal failure — confirmation that I wasn’t desirable — time only compounding my self-consciousness, which had calcified into crippling shame.