For starters, the pandemic supplied us all with significantly bigger things to think about – and I don’t just mean imperilled public health. For better or worse, 2020 was a uniquely revelatory year, deepening or causing ruptures within many of our closest relationships and bringing things to light about our loved ones which we would have otherwise remained unaware of. Many of us wrestled to reconcile the kind of conduct that made us uncomfortable – belittling the social justice movements; sharing anti-vaxx memes on social media; giving credence to conspiracy theories; lacking compassion for those with Long COVID; disaffirming the effects of wealth disparity (which the pandemic indisputably highlighted); refusing to acknowledge extreme weather events as a result of climate change – in people that we thought we knew thoroughly. Compared to these kinds of revelations, my 'big secret' didn’t seem so serious. It was a simple fact – a superficial footnote – rather than a key part of my personality which, once uncovered, might encourage those around me to completely reexamine my character.