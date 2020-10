20 Terrifying Books For When You’ve Already Read All The Spooky Season Classics

To help bring those scary vibes we've got books about political zombies, white supremacy, vegetarianism, murderous quarantines, and sadistic clowns. For fans of haunted houses , don't worry, we've got you covered, too. Not to mention, we've added some creepy forests and even creepier in-laws into the mix. Oh, and we've got two very different books titled Wonderland that are sure to keep you up at night. Seriously, think about buying a night light before flipping through any of these books. You know what, just leave the lights on all together because whether your thing is body horror novels or ghost stories , there is definitely something here that will scare the bejeezus out of you. That's meant to be a compliment. Keep clicking if you dare.