Season 2 Of The Haunting Of Hill House Is Going Full-On American Horror Story

Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House has found its cast for season 2 of the anthology series. Much like FX's American Horror Story, the new season — titled The Haunting of Bly Manor and based on the Henry James novella Turn of the Screw — will feature plenty of familiar faces from the show's previous instalment.
Victoria Pedretti, who broke hearts as ill-fated Nell Crain in the Netflix series' first season, is confirmed to lead season 2 as Dani, a governess tasked with caring for two children in the totally haunted Bly Manor.
Back in July, it was revealed that Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who played Nell's brother Luke in season 1, will portray a "charming young man who lives at Bly." Now, thanks to updates from creator Mike Flanagan's Twitter feed, we know Pedretti and Jackson-Cohen will be joined by more of their Haunting of Hill House fam.
Kate Siegel, who portrayed psychic and glove enthusiast sibling Theo, will join the show in a still-unknown role, while Henry Thomas, who starred as a younger version of patriarch Hugh, also has a secret part in the upcoming season. Though not technically a Crain, Catherine Parker, who played Poppy Hill, will also join the cast.
I'm beyond thrilled to announce that the inestimable, irreplaceable, invaluable Henry Thomas has joined the cast of THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR.— Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 28, 2019
Newcomers include Years and Years star T'Nia Miller, iZombie alum Rahul Kohli, and Amelia Eve, according to Flanagan.
If you’ve been watching YEARS AND YEARS, you’ll recognize the amazing T’NIA MILLER, who has joined Bly Manor in a lead role. @TNiaMiller— Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 30, 2019
If you’re a fan of SUPERGIRL or iZOMBIE, get ready for the remarkably charming RAHUL KOHLI, one of new leads. @RahulKohli13— Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 30, 2019
The Haunting of Bly Manor will be a totally new horror story, suggesting that the Netflix series has already tied a bow around the Crain family drama. What ghosts — literal and figurative — will haunt the new characters is unclear, but get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions as well as a Netflix binge that'll have you pausing each episode to search for hidden ghouls. At least the presence of some of these fan favourites will put you kind of, sort of at ease!
