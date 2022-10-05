R29 Reads: 13 Books We’re Picking Up This October

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
If you fell into a winter book slump, take the change in season as your sign to dust off your TBR pile and start reading books again.
There's something about this time of year that jolts a lot of us out of reading slumps. Maybe it's the generous number of new titles from local authors, or the longer days that inspire our feverish bookishness.
Plus, with Halloween right around the corner, October means a string of new spooky stories are hitting the shelves, meaning horror fans can dive into the deluge of disturbing tales on offer with zero judgement from the wider world.
However, if reading about gruesome true crime or tummy-turning ghost tales isn't your bag, fear not, as Team R29 has plenty of other genres on their radar this month, too.
To discover everything that R29 staff are reading this October, read through the slideshow ahead…