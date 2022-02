Refinery29 Readers’ Most Chilling Roommate Horror Stories

“My nightmare roommate situation was during an exchange semester in Copenhagen. I’d moved into this tiny, super-expensive student apartment with three roommates. Two out of the three were pretty normal but there was one that made me crazy. The first night I moved in, she wanted to throw a party to celebrate the new semester. It was great until she threw a chair off the balcony and then threatened to break the hand of anyone who told the school she did it. Throughout the next six months, I had to endure her singing heavy-metal karaoke while she cooked and her taking my things and my food without asking. I finally got transferred to another apartment, but before I left, she threw razor blades into my laundry and cut up all my clothes.” — Debbie