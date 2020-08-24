Black women [...] weren't just part of the history of the Black Power movement, they led it in Britain.
We started a women's group but when we were talking about the behaviour of men in the movement, then we were 'bourgeois feminists' […] We would never want to be seen as part of the white bourgeois feminists, so I think that was also a way of constraining how vocal we were about the way our men behaved.
The history of Black Power movements in the UK has largely been silenced from school curricula and public memory. American civil rights history is taught with greater frequency in English schools and often through a particularly masculine lens – one that focuses on the achievements of male leaders like Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X, while obscuring the essential role of women in building global Black liberation movements.