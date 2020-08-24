"It was the '70s," says Beverley, referring to gender politics faced by this group of women as they operated inside the majority male-led groups. "There would have been a certain amount of sexual politics without the understandings that we have now […] We did start to question that, that there were things that we wanted to talk about; we did need a space. We started a women’s group but when we were talking about the behaviour of men in the movement, then we were 'bourgeois feminists' […] We would never want to be seen as part of the white bourgeois feminists, so I think that was also a way of constraining how vocal we were about the way our men behaved."