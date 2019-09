He’s right – I have a friend who can barely get it together enough to reply to a text but when I had a hard time last year, she put a piece of cake (Sainsburys, obviously) in front of me and was wise, oh so wise, in the advice she gave, even when her own life wasn’t going smoothly either, and for all the hours that I needed.Perhaps, too, #adulting is rooted in the much-discussed Peter Pan effect of thirty-somethings living a far different life to the ones their parents did: Stewart believes that just because in 2016 our thirties are unlikely to be spent competing over who’s got the best conservatory on the close, we still have the urge to compare our achievements, just with a different value system.“The way to overcome it is by developing an internal locus of control,” says Stewart. “People have either an internal or external locus of control; external is when your mood is dependent on the world but internal means accepting that the world will be as it will be, but knowing that how you make sense of it is up to you. People who have an internal locus of control are generally happiest.”So essentially, engaging in hashtags like #adulting is ok, as long as we don’t take it seriously – or genuinely start measuring our achievements against other people’s.Until we manage that though, I would like to encourage that we all embrace the f*** up a bit more. Do the #adulting things sometimes, sure, but the rest of the time don’t worry about it. Wrap my birthday present in a copy of Grazia on the bus. Thank me via WhatsApp. Forget my birthday next year.If we achieve that, we can stop #adulting becoming another addition to the list of "stuff" we feel we need to achieve to be that better version of ourselves that we suspect we could become, if we could just get the right filter on this acai berry and chia seed topped granola breakfast. Sigh. That quest for perfection is why the hashtag #goals has over 17 million results on Instagram, why a whole industry has sprung up around "happiness" and why you’re reading this over the top of a Nutribullet while you juice some kale.The problem with this perfection tick list is that it will never end. The goalposts will move and we’ll need to do something else, achieve something else, buy something else, always, and it will be exhausting and expensive and it won’t make us feel good anyway because what we really need is that wisdom and internal contentment.Knowing what to say to the friend who’s just had her heart broken, feeling joy not envy when someone close to us gets a great new job, knowing who we are, what we’re passionate about and what we’re willing to stand up for – that's important. Making peace with the body part that’s bugged us our whole life is also important. If you've got this down, it doesn't matter how many shoes you get home in, you're starting to become an adult.