This week, two women told me the same story. That story was about getting a condom stuck inside themselves during sex, and was told with all the graphic, cervical detail a tale like that requires. I should say, they weren’t one-on-one confessions; the first was in Chapter 23 of The Actual One, the new book by comedian and Peep Show actress Isy Suttie (she played Dobby).



It opens:



“All three of us had finally stopped giggling. The nurse put on her gloves slowly and carefully, and picked up the pliers. ‘You’ll have to keep your legs open and stay very still if we’re going to stand a chance of getting this little bugger out, Isobel,’ she smiled.



‘I’ve heard that before,’ I quipped weakly.



‘Shhh,’ they both said, shaking their heads. James passed me four M&Ms and as I felt the cold metal touch my skin I closed my eyes and thought of Matlock.”



The second was in Amy Schumer’s recent comedy Trainwreck, which I caught up with at the weekend, in which Schumer’s anti-heroine decides to spice up a game of Truth or Dare with her sister’s prissy suburban friends by relating in way too much detail the time she had to remove a condom from herself by using her finger as a hook and “bearing down”.



What, apart from making us wince a bit, do these twin tales tell us? Both pop up in frank narratives about women who refuse to grow up. Or at least, refuse to settle down, get married, have children. While their coupled-up friends are pushing babies out of their bodies, these single girls are having condoms prised out the morning after. As images of “different life stages” go, they don’t come much starker than that.

