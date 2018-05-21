Why I'm So Proud Meghan Markle Made The Royal Wedding Unapologetically Black

My father is black, and my mother is Puerto Rican. As a biracial woman, I'm very familiar with questions like "What are you?" "But what do you consider yourself?" and insinuations of "But is she really black?" And as much as I wish I could say this type of thinking was unique to my childhood or some less-progressive era long ago, it's something I still deal with today. Yup, in 2018. For some people, regardless of their race (and sometimes even my own friends and family), it's apparently very difficult to understand the concept that a person can proudly embrace and claim two cultures and races with open arms. But obviously, I love both of my parents equally. How could I ever be expected to choose one side or the other? How can anyone expect a person of mixed descent to simply pick — or try to dictate what their identity is for them?