But this isn’t the first time that a gender reveal party has proved to be dangerous. In April of this year, a gender reveal party in Florida also led to a 10-acre brush fire. In 2017, another party in Arizona also caused a wildfire that ended up burning nearly 50,000 acres of land and caused over $8 (£6m) million in damages after a father shot explosives with a high-powered rifle. Even high profile public figures have experienced the consequences of reveals gone wrong — last year, Shay Mitchell’s friends were nearly trapped without the ability to breathe in Power Ranger costumes while trying to reveal their baby's assigned gender.