For Karvunidis and her husband, the party was a way to mark a milestone after experiencing multiple miscarriages. For them, it was about a healthy pregnancy more than it was about whether a cake was blue or pink . She was proud of her story and that her idea created a way for people to celebrate, but in the process, she realised that not everyone identifies as one gender or the other. “Who cares what gender the baby is?” Karvunidis wrote. “I did at the time because we didn’t live in 2019 and didn’t know what we know now — that assigning focus on gender at birth leaves out so much of their potential and talents that have nothing to do with what’s between their legs .”