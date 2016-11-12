Trying To Reveal A Baby's Sex Has Never Been So Confusing

A Minneapolis couple's party to reveal the sex of their baby took a hilariously colorful twist, the Today show reported.
With friends and family gathered in their backyard, Joe and Leela Krummel were expecting to find out whether they were having a boy or girl. The polka-dot cardboard box the couple excitedly opened was supposed to contain either pink or blue balloons indicating the sex of the Krummels' baby. Instead, out came a bouquet of purple, blue, green, yellow, red, and orange balloons.
As their 30 guests burst into laughter, the Krummels weren't so amused by the blooper.
“I was trying not to cry,” mom-to-be Leela told Today.
An embarrassed Joe even dropped a frustrated F-bomb.
Fortunately, one of their friends found the doctor's envelope containing the baby's sex at the bottom of the box and the Krummels were able to reenact the reveal.
It turned out there was a baby boy at the end of the unanticipated rainbow.
